Nepal floods: Fear of fresh deluge as water level rises in Bhotekoshi river area

KATHMANDU: Fears of a second wave of flash floods loomed large in Nepal after authorities issued a fresh warning on Friday following an increase in the water level in the Bhotekoshi River area, as the death toll from the flood-related devastation neared 550.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the rise in the water level at the same site raised the risk of another flood in the area.

The warning comes after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

“The water level mixed with mud has increased at the same place where the flash flood occurred on Wednesday, and there is a risk of more flooding in the area,” the authority said in a fresh notice.

The NDRRMA urged people involved in search and rescue operations, as well as those staying in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli areas for various reasons, to remain highly alert and immediately move to safer places if they face any risk.

Earlier, Nepal Police issued an alert after receiving information that a water dam on the Tibetan side had burst again. “Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibetan side has burst again,” Nepal Police said in a post on X.