Nepal-Tibet floods: Kathmandu seeks foreign aid as China's rescuers reach mudslide site

Nepal appealed for international financial assistance on Friday after devastating floods near its border with Tibet, while saying its rescue teams were capable of handling the ongoing operations as Chinese rescuers reached the main area hit by a deadly mudslide.

"Our focus is on search and rescue right now," foreign ministry spokesman Lok Bahadur Chhetri told AFP, adding that Nepal's security forces were capable of handling rescue operations, but the government would request specialised foreign expertise if needed.

"It is not that we will not need help, but our security network is capable and working effectively right now," he said.

"If Nepal needs any specialised help or expertise, then we will request it."

The prime minister's office has appealed for funds to help recover from the disaster, both domestic and international.