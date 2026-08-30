PM Modi attends Yoga event in Tashkent, shares glimpses from Uzbekistan visit

He landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation.

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Upon his visit, landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday.

The Prime Minister was received with high energy and intense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.

Reflecting on the event, PM Modi lauded the artistry on X, highlighting performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture.

He said, "The community welcome in Tashkent was a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties! It included a performance by the Bollywood Battle Group on the evergreen 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak and the energetic Andijan Polka, Kathak performance by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture."