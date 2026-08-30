Tests loom for popular UK PM Burnham as parliament returns

LONDON: Andy Burnham has enjoyed a honeymoon first month as UK leader, but the hard trade-offs involved in governing are about to get real for the prime minister as parliament returns from its summer break in the coming days.

Since succeeding Keir Starmer on July 20, Burnham has pleased voters with several low-cost sweeteners, including cutting electricity bills and bus fares, while burnishing his casual man-of-the-people vibes.

He has poured pints of beer with his finance minister, played guitar in Ukraine, and kept up a prolific output of slick social media videos during a self-styled "listening tour" of Britain.

Projecting a sunnier outlook than the straitlaced Starmer, and benefiting from the woes besetting hard-right rival Nigel Farage, Burnham has sparked a poll bounce for his ruling Labour Party.

A YouGov survey published on August 18 found that 46 percent of Britons view him favourably, up 12 percentage points from when he first arrived at Downing Street.

With lawmakers on holiday, the new prime minister has largely been able to avoid thornier issues during his first weeks in office.

"He's benefited enormously from parliament not being there," former senior civil servant Jill Rutter told AFP, adding that it had allowed the 56-year-old Burnham to "control the narrative" so far.

MPs return to Westminster on Tuesday, when Burnham is expected to deliver his first speech to parliament as prime minister.

His government is set to announce that day whether it is watering down contentious plans to release thousands of prisoners early to ease chronic overcrowding in jails.

Then on Wednesday, MPs and the public will learn whether Burnham is any good at facing down the weekly grilling by the leader of the opposition when he takes part in his first Prime Minister's Questions session.

Looming on the horizon is his government's first budget on October 28, when Burnham must demonstrate that he can fund his pledges regarding cost-of-living support and ending rough sleeping, all while plugging a huge gap in defence spending.