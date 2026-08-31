Nepal recovers bodies but presses on for trapped tunnel workers

KATHMANDU: Nepali rescuers raced on Monday in a bid to free dozens of hydropower workers believed trapped in tunnels after devastating floods as search efforts entered a sixth day, officials said.

Rescuers pulled three dead bodies out of two tunnels, finding routes smothered in mud. No contact has yet been made with any of those feared trapped, but the government says more than 100 workers may still be alive inside multiple tunnels.

They are among 933 hydropower workers missing since a wall of mud and debris swept down on Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

At the Upper Trishuli 3A site, rescuers broke through into the upper part of a mud-swamped tunnel, pumping air inside, then using drilling and excavator machines to dig down.

"When members of the team descended using ropes and called out to those inside, there was no response," Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in an update on Sunday night.

The Nepal Army said on Monday morning that work continues to "clear water, mud, and sediment from inside the tunnel."

Specialised Indian, Chinese and South Korean tunnel-rescue teams are also helping.