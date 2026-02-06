Bangladesh official admits ties with India witnessed 'setback' during Yunus-led interim regime

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain Thursday admitted that ties with India witnessed a "setback" during the interim regime led by Muhammad Yunus, but hoped that the relations could be restored under an elected government following the general elections scheduled for next week.

"The relations faced some setbacks during the interim government, but they (ties) remained important," he told reporters at a media briefing a week ahead of the elections, the first since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in a mass protest in August 2024.

Hossain, a former career diplomat who served as the deputy high commissioner in India as well, expressed optimism that the next elected government would be able to make the relationship smoother, finding some ways.

The Yunus-led interim government was installed after the ouster of Hasina's Awami League regime in a student-led violent protest - dubbed as the July Uprising - on August 5, 2024. Since then, the 78-year-old leader has been living in India.

A special Bangladeshi tribunal last year sentenced Hasina to death, accusing her of committing crimes against humanity through her efforts to brutally tame the protests, while Dhaka repeatedly demanded her extradition to face justice.

Asked if India continued to refuse to return her, would the next government be able to rebuild ties with New Delhi, Hossain said, "Don't be pessimists".