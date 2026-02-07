Immigrant whose skull was broken in eight places during ICE arrest says beating was unprovoked

Officers claimed he ran headfirst into a wall

The officers told nurses Castañeda Mondragón "purposefully ran headfirst into a brick wall," an account his caregivers immediately doubted. A CT scan showed fractures to the front, back and both sides of his skull — injuries a doctor told AP were inconsistent with a fall.

"There was never a wall," Castañeda Mondragón said in Spanish, recalling ICE officers striking him with the same metal rod used to break the windows of the vehicle he was in. He later identified it as an ASP, a telescoping baton routinely carried by law enforcement.

Training materials and police use-of-force policies across the US say such a baton can be used to hit the arms, legs and body. But striking the head, neck or spine is considered potentially deadly force.

"The only time a person can be struck in the head with any baton is when the person presents the same threat that would permit the use of a firearm — a lethal threat to the officer or others," said Joe Key, a former Baltimore police lieutenant and use-of-force expert who testifies in defense of police.

Once he was taken to an ICE holding facility at Ft. Snelling in suburban Minneapolis, Castañeda Mondragón said officers resumed beating him. Recognizing that he was seriously hurt, he said, he pleaded with them to stop but they just "laughed at me and hit me again."

"They were very racist people," he said. "No one insulted them, neither me nor the other person they detained me with. It was their character, their racism toward us, for being immigrants."

The Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE, did not respond to repeated requests for comment over the last two weeks on Castañeda Mondragón's injuries.

It is unclear whether his arrest was captured on body-camera footage or if there might be additional recordings from security cameras at the detention center.

In a recent bid to boost transparency, DHS announced a broad rollout of body cameras for immigration officers in Minneapolis as the government also draws down ICE's presence there.

ICE deportation officer William J. Robinson did not say how Castañeda Mondragón's skull was smashed in a Jan. 20 declaration filed in federal court. During the intake process, it was determined he "had a head injury that required emergency medical treatment," he wrote in the filing.

The declaration also stated that Castañeda Mondragón entered the US legally in March 2022, and that the agency determined only after his arrest that he had overstayed his visa. A federal judge later ruled his arrest had been unlawful and ordered him released from ICE custody.