'Way too far': Latino Trump voters shocked by Minneapolis immigration crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS: Like many Latinos who voted in the 2024 US presidential election, Edgar Hernandez cast his ballot for Donald Trump.

But faced with Trump's harsh immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, where two US citizens were killed by federal agents last month, the Protestant pastor is remorseful. "I don't agree with what's happening, it's too violent," he said, knowing he was part of the so-called Latino wave that helped reelect the Republican billionaire.

Roving raids across the Midwestern city -- where masked, armed federal agents continue to lurk outside hardware stores, gas stations and on neighborhood sidewalks -- have emptied out his church.

For the past two months, only a quarter of his congregants have dared attend Sunday service.

"All Latinos agree that if someone is here illegally and they're committing crimes, thefts, murders, they must be arrested and deported," Hernandez said. "But I don't agree with deporting people who are here out of necessity and haven't done anything."

At 45, this American of Mexican origin is dismayed by the US political landscape, which leaves him feeling forced to choose between "the far right and the far left."

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was out of the question for Hernandez, who laments the "moral and spiritual decay" of a left that, for example, defends abortion or children's events hosted by drag queens.