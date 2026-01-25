Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar

MINNEAPOLIS: The killing of a US citizen by federal immigration agents on Saturday -- the second in Minneapolis this month -- sparked new protests and impassioned demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end its operation in the city.

Federal agents shot dead Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway, less than three weeks after an immigration officer shot and killed Renee Good, also 37, in her car.

The Trump administration quickly claimed that Pretti had intended to harm the federal agents, as it did after Good's death.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pointed to a pistol and ammunition it said was discovered on Pretti.

"He was there to perpetuate violence," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told a briefing, while White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller referred to Pretti as an "assassin," in a post amplified on X by Vice President JD Vance.

However, as with Good's death, cell phone footage of the incident raised serious questions about the federal government's description of the incident.

Video aired widely by US media, which AFP has not verified, shows Pretti filming agents in the snow-lined street and directing traffic.

After an agent shoves a woman protester to the ground on the sidewalk, Pretti steps in between them and is sprayed in the face by a chemical irritant.

The agent then pulls Pretti to the ground and several officers struggle to detain him on the icy roadway.

Seconds later, as an officer apparently discovers and pulls a gun from Pretti's pants, agents open fire, also shooting his motionless body several times from a distance.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific" and demanded state authorities lead the investigation.

"The federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it, period," Walz told a press conference.

Federal authorities controversially blocked local investigators from jointly probing Good's death.