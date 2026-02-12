Voting begins for Bangladesh's crucial general elections with massive security arrangements

Voting has begun in Bangladesh for the crucial general elections, the first since a massive student-led nationwide protest led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

The voting started in 299 out of the total 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am (local time). It has been cancelled in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting the election. There are 83 female candidates.

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements, deploying nearly 1 million security personnel -- the largest-ever in the country's electoral history.

Voting will conclude around 4:30 pm, following which counting of votes will begin.

The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami as Hasina's Awami League was disbanded by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government last year. The BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates.

The 13th parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package. The political reforms include prime ministerial term limits, stronger checks on executive power and other safeguards preventing parliamentary power consolidation.