What to know about the US Homeland Security shutdown starting this weekend

Another shutdown for parts of the federal government is expected this weekend as lawmakers debate new restrictions on US President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agenda.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is set to expire Saturday. Democrats say they won't help approve more funding until new restrictions are placed on federal immigration operations after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis last month.

The White House has been negotiating with the Democrats, but the two sides failed to reach a deal by the end of the week, guaranteeing that funding for the department will lapse.

Unlike the record 43-day shutdown last fall, the closures will be narrowly confined, as only agencies under the DHS umbrella — like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection — will be affected. Still, depending on how long the shutdown lasts, some federal workers could begin to miss paychecks.

Services like airport screening could also suffer if the shutdown drags on for weeks. At the Transportation Security Administration, about 95% of employees are deemed essential. They will continue to scan passengers and their bags at the nation's commercial airports.

But they will work without pay until the funding lapse is resolved, raising the possibility that workers will being calling out or taking unscheduled leave. Many TSA workers already faced financial stress last year.

"Some are just now recovering from the financial impact of the 43-day shutdown" said Ha Nguyen McNeill, a senior official performing the duties of TSA administrator. "Many are still reeling from it."