Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh's new PM on February 17

Tarique Rahman (60), chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, will take the oath as Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Tuesday. He will replace the interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus.

Breaking the long-standing tradition, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex instead of Bangabhaban.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.

"The Parliament Secretariat is set to hold the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet members at 4:00 pm tomorrow. Earlier, the Parliament Members (MPs) will be sworn in at 10:00 am at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex," Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Kaniz Maula told BSS earlier.

Notably, BNP has also called for a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30 am to elect the parliamentary party leader.

"As the leader of the majority party, our party chairman, Tarique Rahman, will be the Prime Minister," said Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the standing committee of the BNP.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are expected to join Birla," sources said.