Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh's new PM on February 17

Tarique Rahman (60), chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, will take the oath as Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Tuesday. He will replace the interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus.
Breaking the long-standing tradition, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex instead of Bangabhaban.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.
"The Parliament Secretariat is set to hold the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet members at 4:00 pm tomorrow. Earlier, the Parliament Members (MPs) will be sworn in at 10:00 am at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex," Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Kaniz Maula told BSS earlier.
Notably, BNP has also called for a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30 am to elect the parliamentary party leader.
"As the leader of the majority party, our party chairman, Tarique Rahman, will be the Prime Minister," said Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the standing committee of the BNP.
"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are expected to join Birla," sources said.
Maldives President Mohammed Muizzoo, Turkish Undersecretary Beris Ekinci and Sri Lanka's Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr Nalinda Jayatissa would also attend Rahman's oath ceremony.
In the parliamentary election that took place on February 12, the BNP won 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats.
The elections took place against the backdrop of a political vacuum, instability and a weakened security situation and widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests that brought down Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024.
Significantly, Tarique Rahman, son of the seventh president of Bangladesh, Ziaur Rahman, and the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, would become the prime minister for the first time.
Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, all from the BNP, won in the elections.
Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the BNP's highest policy-making standing committee, and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, one of the vice presidents of the party, also secured seats.
The third minority MP-elect is Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and follower of the Buddhist faith, while the fourth minority candidate, Dipen Dewan, belongs to the Buddhist majority Chakma ethnic minority group.
Notably, Rahman on Saturday had expressed that he would work to build a democratic country and overcome hurdles related to weak institutions in the country.