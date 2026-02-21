Canada moves to withhold evidence in Nijjar murder case, cites national security concern

CHANDIGARH: The government of Canada has sought court approval to keep some sensitive national security evidence secret in the case related to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, saying disclosure could be “injurious to international relations and national security.” The trial in the case is expected to begin later this year.

According to a report by Global News, the Attorney General of Canada filed an application under Section 38 of the Canada Evidence Act in the Federal Court on December 24 last year, requesting permission to suppress certain evidence. A spokesperson for the British Columbia Prosecution Service said the trial is not expected to begin before August.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed that the Attorney General is seeking an order under a section of the Canada Evidence Act and added that they cannot provide further detail at this time.