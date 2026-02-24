Iran says students must respect 'red lines' amid fresh anti-government protests

PARIS: Students have a right to protest but must "understand the red lines", Iran's government spokeswoman said on Tuesday, in the first official reaction to renewed anti-government rallies on campuses.

University students kicked off a new semester with gatherings over the weekend in which they revived slogans from nationwide protests against the country's clerical leadership that peaked in January and were met by a deadly crackdown.

On Monday, the third consecutive day of the campus protests, videos geolocated by AFP showed students at a university in Tehran burning the Iranian flag adopted by the Islamic republic after the 1979 revolution that toppled the monarchy.

"Sacred things and the flag are two examples of these red lines that we must protect and not cross or deviate from, even at the height of anger," government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Tuesday.

She added that Iran's students "have wounds in their hearts and have seen scenes that may upset and anger them; this anger is understandable".

The initial wave of protests began in December, sparked by economic woes in the sanctions-hit country, but soon grew into nationwide demonstrations that crested on January 8 and 9, posing one of the largest challenges to Iran's leaders in years. The unrest prompted a violent government crackdown that killed thousands of people.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has recorded more than 7,000 deaths while warning the full toll is likely far higher.

Iranian officials acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths, but say the violence was caused by "terrorist acts" fuelled by the United States and Israel.

During the protests, the government had sought to walk a line between acknowledging protesters' legitimate economic grievances while condemning so-called "rioters."

Mohajerani on Tuesday said a fact-finding mission is investigating "the causes and factors" of the protests and will provide reports.