Iranians worry over American military buildup as next, last-chance round of talks with the US nears

Trump's ‘armada’ is getting closer

For weeks, Trump has talked about an “armada” that is now largely in place off the coast of Iran, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. He has also sent the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, from the Caribbean toward the Mideast.

Overall, there are at least 16 U.S. Navy ships assembled, according to an analysis by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

That’s comparable to Operation Desert Fox in 1998, when American and British forces bombed Iraq for four days over Saddam Hussein ’s refusal to comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions about weapons inspections. Between the carriers and aircraft on the ground in Jordan, there are also stealth F-35 fighters and other warplanes capable of launching a major attack on Iran.

Iranians have been watching the buildup with growing concern, either by surreptitiously getting around internet restrictions or watching satellite news channels. Iranian state television has meanwhile kept showing the country's military running drills and its leaders threatening massive retaliation against any American assault.

Iranian state TV on Tuesday said the country's Revolutionary Guard held a drill that included launching missiles, flying drones and firing guns at targets along its coast, without elaborating on the exact time or place of the exercise.

“I don’t know. I’m not so optimistic," a passer-by told The Associated Press on Tuesday in Tehran, declining to give his name for fear of reprisals. "It’s not an equal situation. One side has entered the talks with a lot of power, it has lot of equipment. On the other hand, Iran is in a weak position. They want total surrender, but I think that’s not viable.”

Steve Witkoff, the billionaire friend of Trump now serving as his special Mideast envoy, has said the president didn’t understand why Iran “hadn’t capitulated” given the forces arrayed against it in the region and beyond in Europe. Iranian Foreign Minister spokesman Esmail Baghaei dismissed Witkoff’s comments on Monday, saying “the word ‘capitulation’ does not exist in the Iranians’ dictionary.”

Even looking beyond the public statements, it remains unclear just what Iran could offer Trump. Tehran has insisted it wants to continue enriching uranium, something Trump has repeatedly said must stop. It also has refused to discuss its ballistic missile arsenal or its support of regional proxy forces, another Trump demand.