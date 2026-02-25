Iran pushes back against Trump ahead of Geneva talks in face of major US military deployment

DUBAI: Iran pushed back Wednesday against US President Donald Trump's pressure tactics ahead of critical talks in Geneva over Tehran's nuclear program, alternating between calling his remarks "big lies" to saying negotiations may yield an agreement through "honorable diplomacy."

The remarks by two Iranian officials ahead of Thursday's talks come as the United States has assembled its biggest deployment of aircraft and warships into the Middle East in decades, part of Trump's efforts to get a deal while Iran struggles at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests last month.

If the negotiations fails, Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran — something Mideast nations fear could spiral into a new regional war as the embers of the yearslong Israel-Hamas war still smolder.

Already, Iran has said all US military bases in the Mideast would be considered legitimate targets, putting at risk the tens of thousands of American service members in the region.

US warships typically docked in Bahrain appear to have been sent to sea, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show.

Iran responds to Trump's State of the Union speech

Trump on Tuesday night in the US gave his annual State of the Union speech, touching on Iran and the nuclear negotiations.

"They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," Trump said. "They were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, and in particular nuclear weapons, yet they continue. They're starting it all over."