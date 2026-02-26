Maduro's lawyer says US is blocking Venezuelan government from paying abducted leader's drug defense

The Trump administration is blocking Venezuela's government from paying for the cost of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's defense against drug trafficking charges in New York, a move that potentially interferes with his constitutional right to counsel, his lawyer says.

Attorney Barry Pollack told a Manhattan federal judge in an email last week that the US Treasury Department had blocked the authorization of legal fees that the government of Venezuela is required to pay for Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores under its law and custom. The email was entered into the public court record on Wednesday.

Maduro and his wife have been jailed in New York without bail since they were seized from their Venezuelan home on Jan. 3 in a stealth nighttime raid by US military forces. They have both pleaded not guilty.

The stunning capture following a months-long military buildup in the Caribbean has paved the way for the Trump administration to assert enormous influence over Maduro's replacement, his vice president and now acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Under pressure from the US, Rodriguez has moved swiftly to open up Venezuela's oil industry to American investment, free political prisoners and reestablish direct communications with Washington — something unseen since the first Trump administration shuttered the US embassy in Caracas in 2019.

In the email, Pollack said that the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers sanctions against Venezuela, had granted permission on Jan. 9 approving the payment of legal fees by the Venezuelan government. Less than three hours later, though, the Trump administration snatched back the authorization "without explanation," though it left in place a license granting permission for Maduro's wife's lawyers to be paid, Pollack said.