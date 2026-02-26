Rubio defends US ouster of Venezuela's Maduro to Caribbean leaders unsettled by Trump policies

BASSETERRE: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday defended the Trump administration's military operation to capture Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, telling Caribbean leaders, many of whom objected to that move, that the country and the region were better off as a result.

Speaking to leaders from the 15-member Caribbean Community bloc at a summit in the country of St. Kitts and Nevis, Rubio brushed aside concerns about the legality of Maduro's capture last month that have been raised among Venezuela's island-state neighbors and others.

"Irrespective of how some of you may have individually felt about our operations and our policy toward Venezuela, I will tell you this, and I will tell you this without any apology or without any apprehension: Venezuela is better off today than it was eight weeks ago," Rubio told the leaders in a closed-door meeting, according to a transcript of his remarks later distributed by the U.S. State Department.

Rubio said that since Maduro's ouster and the effective takeover of Venezuela's oil sector by the United States, the interim authorities in the South American country have made "substantial" progress in improving conditions by doing "things that eight or nine weeks ago would have been unimaginable."

The Caribbean leaders have gathered to debate pressing issues in a region that President Donald Trump has targeted for a 21st-century incarnation of the Monroe Doctrine meant to ensure Washington's dominance in the Western Hemisphere. The Republican administration has declared a focus closer to home even as Washington increasingly has been preoccupied by the possibility of a U.S. military attack on Iran.

His trip to the region came as Cuba's government announced that its soldiers killed four people aboard a speedboat registered in Florida whose occupants it said opened fire on officers in Cuban waters.

"Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that. It's not something that happens every day. It's something, frankly, that hasn't happened with Cuba in a very long time," Rubio told reporters. He said that the U.S. is gathering its own information and that "we'll be prepared to respond accordingly."