India's energy and diaspora stakes rise amid widening West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: With nearly half of India’s crude oil imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz and over 10 million Indians living across West Asia, New Delhi faces mounting economic and humanitarian stakes as tensions escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's counter response.
Indian missions across the West Asia on Saturday issued urgent advisories, asking nationals to "exercise utmost caution," avoid unnecessary movement and follow local security directives. Emergency helplines were activated as regional governments tightened security amid fears of retaliation and wider conflict.
Reacting to the developments, the External Affairs Ministry called for restraint and respect for sovereignty. "India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the MEA said.
It added, "Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."
Embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain, along with the Representative Office in Ramallah, issued advisories urging vigilance. Missions in Israel and Iran had earlier released similar alerts. Officials said posts in the region remain operational and are in close contact with Indian nationals.
The security warnings reflect the scale of India’s exposure to a widening conflict. About 2.6 million barrels per day of India’s crude imports transit the Strait of Hormuz, roughly 50% of monthly imports as of January-February, according to shipping data. Nearly 20% of global oil consumption flows through the narrow waterway, making it one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
Any disruption could send oil prices sharply higher, strain India’s import-dependent economy and widen its current account deficit. Trade exposure is also significant. India exported nearly $47.6 billion worth of non-oil goods to Gulf economies linked to Hormuz shipping routes which is more than 13% of its total non-oil exports. Shipping disruptions would raise freight costs, delay cargoes and affect refined petroleum exports routed through the region.
While alternative pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE may provide partial relief, they would entail longer voyages and higher landed costs. For New Delhi, the crisis presents a delicate balancing act of protecting millions of citizens abroad while navigating the economic shockwaves of a potential prolonged regional war.