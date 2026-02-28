India's energy and diaspora stakes rise amid widening West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: With nearly half of India’s crude oil imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz and over 10 million Indians living across West Asia, New Delhi faces mounting economic and humanitarian stakes as tensions escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's counter response.

Indian missions across the West Asia on Saturday issued urgent advisories, asking nationals to "exercise utmost caution," avoid unnecessary movement and follow local security directives. Emergency helplines were activated as regional governments tightened security amid fears of retaliation and wider conflict.

Reacting to the developments, the External Affairs Ministry called for restraint and respect for sovereignty. "India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the MEA said.

It added, "Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."