Ramadan brings a season of grief after an Israeli strike wiped out most of a Gaza family

Family once had large Ramadan meals

During Ramadans before the war, al-Yazji's father, Kamel al-Yazji, brought all his children and grandchildren together for iftar around a large table piled with meat and rice and other dishes, recalled Saddam's wife, Heba al-Yazji.

Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, is a month dedicated to religious reflection and worship. It also builds community, with the giving of charity.

The elder al-Yazji was a former judge with the Palestinian Authority and a well-known sports figure in Gaza, serving as chairman of the Palestinian Athletics Federation. Saddam al-Yazji earned a living running a supermarket on the ground floor of the four-story family home in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood.

The airstrike came only a few months into the ferocious Israeli bombardment that was launched after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in October 2023. The house was leveled on top of everyone inside.

"We were in the same house, in other part of the house," Saddam al-Yazji said. "We survived miraculously."

The only other survivors were the daughter and the pregnant wife of one of his brothers. Among the dead were 22 children.

Some of the bodies were retrieved at the time. One of al-Yazji's brothers is buried in a grave marked with sticks at the foot of the destroyed house. Around 20 relatives remain buried under the rubble.

After the strike, the couple and their daughter, 11-year-old Maryam, lived in a tent elsewhere in Gaza City for much of the war. During the previous two Ramadans, they tried as much as possible to come visit the rubble of their home and have iftar there.

When a ceasefire deal came into effect in October, the three moved to a tent next to their old home.

"Life is empty," Heba al-Yazji said. "The war took everything from me. We wish we had died with them rather than remain alone."