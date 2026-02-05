'Where are the mediators?': A look at Israeli violence flaring in Gaza months into ceasefire

Ceasefire holds despite accusations

Violence has sharply declined since the ceasefire paused a war in which more than 71,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry which maintains detailed records and is seen as reliable by UN agencies and independent experts.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in the initial October 2023 attack and took around 250 hostage.

Both sides say the agreement is still in effect and use the word "ceasefire" in their communications. Israel alleges Hamas fighters have operated beyond the truce line dividing Gaza, at times threatening its troops and opening fire, claims Hamas denies, while Israeli forces have continued to use gunfire and air strikes in residential areas away from the line.

Palestinians have called on US and Arab mediators to get Israel to stop carrying out deadly strikes, which often kill civilians. Among those killed on Wednesday were five children, including two babies.

Hamas, which accuses Israel of hundreds of violations, called it a "grave circumvention of the ceasefire agreement."

In a joint statement on Sunday, eight Arab and Muslim countries condemned Israel's actions since the agreement took effect and urged restraint from all sides "to preserve and sustain the ceasefire."

Israel alleges it is responding to daily violations committed by Hamas and acting to protect its troops. "While Hamas' actions undermine the ceasefire, Israel remains fully committed to upholding it," the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

"One of the scenarios the (military) has to be ready for is Hamas using a deception tactic like they did before October 7 and rearming and preparing for an attack when it's comfortable for them," said Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, a military spokesperson.