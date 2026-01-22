US touts 'New Gaza' with luxury real estate after Trump unveils 'Board of Peace'

DAVOS: US officials on Thursday presented their vision for a "New Gaza" that would turn the shattered Palestinian territory into a glitzy resort of skyscrapers by the sea, a project that could start emerging in three years.

"We're going to be very successful in Gaza. It's going to be a great thing to watch," President Donald Trump said while presenting his controversial "Board of Peace" conflict-resolution body in Davos.

"I'm a real estate person at heart... and I said, look at this location on the sea. Look at this beautiful piece of property. What it could be for so many people," he said at the World Economic Forum.

His son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has no official title but is one of Trump's envoys for the Gaza ceasefire, said his "master plan" aimed for "catastrophic success."

With a slide showing dozens of shiny terraced apartment towers overlooking a tree-lined promenade, he promised a Mediterranean utopia rising from the scarred Gaza landscape.