Divisions emerge among western European nations over Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza

The relatives of one final Israeli hostage, whose body remains in Gaza, continued to call on the government and Trump to ensure the release of his remains. Since the truce went into effect in October, Hamas and Israel have each accused the other of ceasefire violations.

Norway and Sweden say no, following in France's footsteps

Norway’s state secretary, Kristoffer Thoner, said Norway would not join the board because it “raises a number of questions that requires further dialogue with the United States.” He also said Norway would not attend the signing ceremony in Davos.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on the sidelines of Davos that his country wouldn't sign up for the board as the text currently stands, Swedish news agency TT reported, though Sweden hasn’t formally responded.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday that France says, “Yes to implementing the peace plan presented by the president of the United States, which we wholeheartedly support, but no to creating an organization as it has been presented, which would replace the United Nations.”

Hearing late Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron was unlikely to join, Trump said, “Well, nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon.”

The United Kingdom, the European Union’s executive arm, Canada, Russia, Ukraine and China have also not yet indicated their response to Trump's invitations.

Israel and Egypt to join, along with several others in the Mideast and beyond

Parties key to the Gaza ceasefire — Israel and Egypt — said Wednesday they would join the board, as did Bahrain, Kosovo and Azerbaijan.

Netanyahu's decision was significant because office had previously said the composition of the Gaza executive committee — which includes Turkey, Israel's key regional rival — was not coordinated with the Israeli government and ran "contrary to its policy,” without clarifying its objections.

The move could now put him in conflict with some of the far-right allies in his coalition, such as Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has criticized the board and called for Israel to take unilateral responsibility for Gaza’s future.

Those who have accepted the invitation are United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Morocco, Vietnam, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Argentina.

Death toll ticks up in Gaza

Israeli forces killed at least five Palestinians on Wednesday, including a woman and two children, hospital authorities said.

A man and his 13-year-old son were killed along with a 22-year-old man while collecting firewood on the eastern flank of the central Bureij refugee camp, said Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, which received the bodies. The hospital said Israeli drones had fired on the men. The military did not respond to request for comment and it was not clear if the men had crossed into military-controlled zones.