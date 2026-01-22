India skips Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ launch at Davos, weighs invite amid concerns

NEW DELHI: India was among the notable absentees when US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled his proposed “Board of Peace” on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, an initiative Washington is projecting as a new international body to help cement the fragile Gaza ceasefire and potentially address conflicts elsewhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among several global leaders invited to join the board, but New Delhi has yet to take a decision.

“India is considering various aspects as the initiative involves sensitive issues. We are examining the invite,” sources familiar with the matter said.

Unveiling the plan, the US president said the board could become “one of the most consequential bodies ever created”, adding that he was “honoured” to chair it. “Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations,” Trump said, while arguing that the UN’s “great potential” had not been fully utilised.

The announcement, made during a signing ceremony in the Swiss mountain resort, drew a mixed global response.

Regional Middle East powers such as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, along with Indonesia and Pakistan, joined the board. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

However, several major global powers and traditional Western US allies, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and Italy, skipped the ceremony.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the board’s immediate focus would be Gaza. “The priority is making sure the plan for peace in Gaza is fulfilled, but it can also serve as an example of what’s possible in other parts of the world,” he said.