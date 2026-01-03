Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: opposition leader Machado

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado said Saturday the "hour of freedom" had arrived for her country after the United States seized strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Machado, who has been mostly in hiding since Maduro's disputed reelection in July 2024, said in a statement that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition says won the vote, "must immediately assume his constitutional mandate" as president.

"Venezuelans, the HOUR OF FREEDOM has arrived!" she posted on social media after an early-morning US military strike on Caracas.

Machado is abroad in an unknown location after traveling under cover to Oslo in December to receive her Nobel, which she dedicated to US President Donald Trump as she welcomed US intervention in her country.

"Today we are ready to enforce our mandate and take power. Let us remain vigilant, active, and organized until the Democratic Transition is realized. A transition that needs ALL of us," she said on Saturday.

"We are going to restore order," she stated, adding Gonzalez Urrutia must now be "recognized as Commander in Chief of the National Armed Forces by all officers and soldiers."