All eyes on how Mayor Mamdani will fix housing affordability crisis in New York

On January 1, 2026, Zoharan Mamdani, the Democratic socialist and New York's youngest Mayor, vowed for 'expansive and audacious' governance in his inaugural speech as he was sworn in amid a cheering crowd.

Sorting out New York's housing affordability crisis, plugging the cost-of-living issues are the two primary challenges ahead for Mayor Mamdani. Notably, they were the core issues he focused on during his extensive campaign.

Coalition for the Homeless organisation reports that 'homelessness' in New York City has reached the highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s. It also added that 102,850 people slept each night in NYC shelters in October last year. Sadly, 35,040 children were part of them.

Significantly, Black and Hispanic/Latinx New Yorkers are the ones most affected by 'homelessness'.