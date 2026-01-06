Thailand says Cambodia border strike wounds soldier, violates ceasefire

BANGKOK: Thailand's army said on Tuesday its Cambodian counterpart claimed fresh cross-border fire was an accident, after Bangkok accused Cambodian forces of violating a 10-day-old truce with a strike that wounded a soldier.

The decades-old dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbours erupted into military clashes several times last year, with fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing around one million on both sides.

The two countries agreed a truce on December 27, ending three weeks of clashes.

"Cambodia has violated the ceasefire" on Tuesday morning, the Thai army said in a statement, accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

One soldier was wounded by shrapnel and being evacuated for medical treatment, it added.

The Thai army said in a later statement that the Cambodian side had contacted a Thai military unit and claimed "there was no intention to fire into Thai territory", adding "the incident was caused by an operational error by Cambodian personnel."

"The Thai military in the area warned Cambodian forces to exercise caution and stressed that if a similar incident were to occur again, Thailand may need to take retaliatory action," the statement said.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata declined to comment on the alleged strike.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his government had lodged a protest with Phnom Penh, "stating that the truce was violated".

"At the military-to-military level, we have been told the incident was an accident, but we are seeking clarification on how responsibility will be taken," Anutin told reporters in Bangkok.

He said Thailand had the "capability to respond" to Cambodia, which is vastly outgunned by its neighbour.

Provincial governors had received orders to "make preparations, though no evacuation of residents has been ordered at this stage", Anutin added.

Hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the border who were displaced by the clashes in December have begun returning home since the ceasefire was agreed last month.