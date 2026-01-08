Russia slams Western peacekeeping plan for Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday slammed a plan for European peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine as "dangerous" and dubbed Kyiv and its allies an "axis of war", dousing hopes the plan could be a step towards ending the almost four-year-war.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing the warring sides to strike a deal to halt the conflict, running shuttle diplomacy between Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin in a bid to get an agreement across the line.

An initial 28-point plan which largely adhered to Moscow's demands, was criticised by Kyiv and Europe, and now Russia has slammed the attempts to beef-up protections for Ukraine should an elusive deal be reached.

Ukraine's allies said they had agreed key security guarantees for Kyiv at a summit in Paris earlier this week, including a peacekeeping force.

But in its first comments since the summit, Moscow said the statements were far away from anything the Kremlin could accept to end its assault.

"The new militarist declarations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing and the Kyiv regime together form a genuine 'axis of war'," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She called the plans drafted by Kyiv's allies "dangerous" and "destructive".

The remarks come as Russian strikes plunged hundreds of thousands in Ukraine into darkness, leaving families without heat in below-freezing temperatures -- attacks that Zelensky said showed Russia was still set on war.

'Legitimate military targets'

European leaders and US envoys announced earlier this week that post-war guarantees for Ukraine would include a US-led monitoring mechanism and a European multinational force to be deployed when the fighting stops.

But Moscow has repeatedly warned that it would not accept any NATO members sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

"All such units and facilities will be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces," Zakharova said Thursday, repeating a threat previously uttered by Putin.