Iran warns US troops, Israel will be targeted if America strikes over protests; death toll hits 544

DUBAI: A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 544 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America uses force to protect demonstrators.

Another over 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests, said the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years. It relies on supporters in Iran crosschecking information. It said 496 of the dead were protesters and 48 were with security forces.

The Iranian government has not offered any overall casualty figures for the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker warned the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America strikes the Islamic Republic, as threatened by President Donald Trump.

Qalibaf made the threat as lawmakers rushed the dais in the Iranian parliament, shouting: "Death to America!"

Those abroad fear the information blackout will embolden hard-liners within Iran's security services to launch a bloody crackdown, despite warnings from Trump he's willing to strike the Islamic Republic to protect peaceful demonstrators. Trump offered support for the protesters, writing on Turth Social, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous US officials, said on Saturday night that Trump had been given military options for a strike on Iran, but hadn't made a final decision.

The State Department separately warned: "Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he'll do something, he means it."