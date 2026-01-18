Iran's leader calls Trump a 'criminal' for backing protests and blames demonstrators for deaths

DUBAI: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday branded U.S. President Donald Trump a "criminal" for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators for causing thousands of deaths.

In a speech broadcast by state television, Khamenei said the protests had left "several thousand" people dead, the first indication from an Iranian leader of the extent of the casualties from the wave of protests that began Dec. 28 and led to a bloody crackdown.

"In this revolt, the U.S. president made remarks in person, encouraged seditious people to go ahead and said: 'We do support you, we do support you militarily,'" said Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters. He reiterated an accusation that the U.S. seeks domination over Iran's economic and political resources.

"We do consider the U.S. president a criminal, because of casualties and damages, because of accusations against the Iranian nation," he said. He described the protesters as "foot soldiers" of the United States and said they had destroyed mosques and educational centers. "Through hurting people, they killed several thousand of them," he said.

In response, Trump called for an end to Khamenei's nearly 40-year reign.

"The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people," Trump told Politico in an interview Saturday. "His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership."

"It's time to look for new leadership in Iran," he added.