Syria declares 'complete' ceasefire with Kurdish-led SDF as government takes near-full control

Syrian government on Sunday announced a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), taking almost full control of the country and dismantling the forces that controlled the northeast for over a decade.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the agreement with the chief of the Kurdish-led SDF, Mazloum Abdi, that includes a ceasefire after government forces advanced in Kurdish-held areas of the north and east.

After meeting US envoy Tom Barrack, Sharaa told reporters at Damascus's presidential palace that "I recommend a complete ceasefire," adding that a meeting with Abdi was postponed until Monday due to poor weather but that "in order to calm the situation, we decided to sign the agreement."

The presidency published the text of the signed, 14-point deal, which includes integrating the SDF and Kurdish security forces into the defence and interior ministries, the immediate handover of Kurdish-run Deir Ezzor and Raqa provinces to the government, and for Damascus to take responsibility for Islamic State group prisoners and their families held in Kurdish-run jails and camps.

Meanwhile, Barrack welcomed the deal, writing on X: "This agreement and ceasefire represent a pivotal inflection point, where former adversaries embrace partnership over division." The envoy met Sharaa in Damascus on Sunday and Abdi a day earlier in Iraq's Erbil.

The agreement comes as tensions between government forces and the SDF boiled over earlier this month, eventually resulting in a major push towards the east. The SDF appeared to have largely retreated after initial clashes on a tense frontline area in eastern Aleppo province.

Syria's Defense Ministry said it has ordered the fighting to halt on the frontlines after the agreement was announced.

Syria's new leaders since toppling Bashar Assad in December 2024 have struggled to assert their full authority over the war-torn country. An agreement was reached in March that would merge the SDF with Damascus, but it didn't hit the ground running as both sides accused each other of violating the deal.