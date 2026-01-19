Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to broadcast Shah's son

DUBAI: Hackers disrupted Iranian state television satellite transmissions to air footage supporting opposition leader and Shah's son Reza Pahlavi and calling on security forces to not "point your weapons at the people," online video showed early on Monday, the latest disruption to follow nationwide protests in the country.

The hacking comes as the presumptive death toll in a crackdown by authorities that smothered the demonstrations reached at least 3,941 people, activists said. They fear the number will grow far higher as information leaks out of a country still gripped by the government's decision to shut down the internet.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had his invitation to speak at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, withdrawn over the killings.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high between the United States and Iran over the crackdown after President Donald Trump drew two red lines for the Islamic Republic — the killing of peaceful protesters and Tehran conducting mass executions in the wake of the demonstrations.

A US aircraft carrier, which days earlier had been in the South China Sea, passed Singapore overnight to enter the Strait of Malacca — putting it on a route that could bring it to the Middle East.

State TV disrupted

The footage aired Sunday night across multiple channels broadcast by satellite from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the country's state broadcaster.

The video aired two clips of exiled Reza Pahlavi, then included footage of security forces and others in what appeared to be Iranian police uniforms. It claimed without offering evidence others had "laid down their weapons and swore an oath of allegiance to the people."

"This is a message to the army and security forces," one graphic read. "Don't point your weapons at the people. Join the nation for the freedom of Iran."

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, quoted a statement from the state broadcaster acknowledging that the signal in "some areas of the country was momentarily disrupted by an unknown source." It did not discuss what had been aired.

A statement from Pahlavi's office acknowledged the disruption that showed the exhiled leader. It did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about the hack. How much support Pahlavi has inside of Iran remains an open question, though there have been pro-shah cries at the demonstrations and at night since the crackdown.

Sunday's hack isn't the first to see Iranian airwaves disrupted. In 1986, The Washington Post reported that the CIA supplied the prince's allies "a miniaturized television transmitter for an 11-minute clandestine broadcast" to Iran by Pahlavi that pirated the signal of two stations in the Islamic Republic.

In 2022, multiple channels aired footage showing leaders from the exiled opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and a graphic calling for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.