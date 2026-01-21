After Minneapolis, Democrats confront political vulnerabilities as they battle Trump on immigration

WASHINGTON: Democrats had planned to campaign in the midterm elections on affordability and health care, two issues where Americans are particularly unhappy with President Donald Trump.

But the aggressive immigration crackdown in Minnesota, including the killing of Renee Good during a confrontation with federal agents, has scrambled the party's playbook.

Now Democrats are trying to translate visceral outrage into political strategy, even though there's little consensus on how to press forward on issues where the party has recently struggled to earn voters' trust.

Some Democrats want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a proposal that echoes "defund the police" rhetoric from Trump's first term, and impeach administration officials such as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Others have taken a different approach, introducing legislation intended to curb alleged abuses by federal agents. But those ideas have been criticized by activists as insufficient, and there is mounting pressure to obstruct funding for deportations.

"We're Democrats. I'm sure we're going to have 50 different ideas and 50 different ways to say it," said Chuck Rocha, a party strategist who is advising several House and Senate candidates on immigration this year.

If Democrats fail to strike the right balance, they could imperil their efforts to retake control of Congress and statehouses around the country. They could also hamper a chance to rebuild credibility with voters whose dissatisfaction with border enforcement under Democratic President Joe Biden helped return Trump, a Republican, to the White House.

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress and Biden's former domestic policy adviser, believes the party can thread the needle.

"It's not too much to ask that we have a government that can produce a secure border, that can deport people who are not legally here, and that can also respect people's civil and human rights," she told The Associated Press. "This country has done that before, and it can do it again."