NATO chief assures help to protect US as Treasury Secretary urges Europe to ditch 'reflexive anger' over Greenland

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday pushed back against President Donald Trump's claims that European allies would not help defend the United States if asked.

"He said last night in his presser that he was doubtful whether the Europeans would come to the rescue if Article Five will be triggered. I tell him, yes they will," Rutte said at the World Economic Forum.

"I have no doubt the US will come to the rescue here, and we will come to the rescue of the US," he added.

Commenting on tensions over Greenland, Rutte however stressed that "thoughtful diplomacy" was needed to deal with it.

"I see that there are these tensions at the moment, there's no doubt. Again, I'm not going to comment on that, but I can assure you, the only way to deal with that is, in the end, thoughtful diplomacy," he said.

Rutte's comments came shortly after former alliance chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen called on the European leaders to stop "flattering" Trump stating that NATO is facing the biggest crisis in its history with the US president's threats over Greenland.

"We have to change strategy and conclude that the only thing that Trump respects is force, strength and unity," Rasmussen said.