Trump's threats challenge Europe's security and prosperity, says EU chief

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland and impose tariffs on its backers pose a challenge to Europe's security, principles and prosperity, European Council President António Costa said on Wednesday.

"All these three dimensions are being tested in the current moment of transatlantic relations," said Costa, who has convened an emergency summit of the leaders of all 27 European Union member states on Thursday.

Trump's determination to " acquire " Greenland — a mineral-rich, semiautonomous Danish territory in the Arctic region — for what he claims are security reasons, has undermined trust in the United States among allies in Europe and Canada.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum later on Wednesday, Trump might have eased some concerns when he made clear for the first time that he would not use force to seize Greenland, saying: "I won't do that. Okay?"

Denmark angered Trump after sending a military "reconnaissance" force to Greenland. A small numbers of troops from several European nations joined, and Denmark is weighing a longer-term military presence there.

Costa said EU leaders are united on "the principles of international law, territorial integrity and national sovereignty," something the bloc has underlined in defending Ukraine against invasion by Russia, and which is now threatened in Greenland.

In a speech to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, he also stressed that only "Denmark and Greenland can decide their future."

Costa said that "we stand ready to defend ourselves, our member states, our citizens, our companies, against any form of coercion. And the European Union has the power and the tools to do so." He also insisted that "further tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and are incompatible with the EU-US trade agreement."

The lawmakers must endorse that deal made last July, but it's now been put on hold.