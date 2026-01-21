At Davos, Trump demands 'immediate' Greenland talks, targets Europe, repeats India-Pakistan truce claim

Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, US president Donald Trump called for “immediate negotiations” to acquire Greenland, while insisting he would “not use force” to take control of the autonomous Danish territory -- an issue that has dominated the summit and drawn strong criticism from American allies.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it," Trump told the WEF in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

"That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."

It is the first time Trump has ruled out using force, having previously been vague about how far he is willing to go in his push. The president said the US “probably won’t get anything” unless he decided to “use excessive strength and force” that he said would make the US “frankly unstoppable.”

“But I won’t do that. Okay?” Trump said.

He added a minute later: “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Trump also launched fresh attacks on Europe, praised his tariff policies and described the United States as the world’s “economic engine.” He touched on US role in Venezuela and again repeated his claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and ending seven other wars.

Repeating criticisms of Europe similar to those he made in his address to the United Nations last year and in recent national security statements issued by his administration. “I love Europe and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction,” he said.