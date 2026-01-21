World order in 'midst of a rupture': Mark Carney tells Davos

DAVOS: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that the US‑led global system of governance is enduring "a rupture," defined by great power competition and a "fading" rules‑based order.

Carney delivered his stirring speech to political and financial elites at the World Economic Forum, a day before US President Donald Trump was set to address the gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Since entering Canadian politics last year, Carney has repeatedly warned that the world was not going to return to a pre‑Trump normal.

He re‑affirmed that message on Tuesday, in a speech that did not name Trump but offered an analysis of the president's impact on global affairs.

"We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition," Carney said.

He noted that Canada had benefited from the old "rules‑based international order," including from "American hegemony" that "helped provide public goods: open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security, and support for frameworks for resolving disputes."

A new reality has set in, Carney said.

"Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion."