Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland: Report

COPENHAGEN: Troops sent to Greenland by Copenhagen were ordered to be combat ready in case the United States attacked the autonomous Danish territory, Danish public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

US President Donald Trump backed down on threats to seize Greenland by force after meeting NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday, saying he had reached a "framework" of a deal on the Arctic island.

Prior to that, Trump had not ruled out the use of force, insisting that the US needed Greenland for "national security".

DR said a Danish military order last week said soldiers in Greenland should be equipped with live ammunition.

It also outlined a multi-phase operation that included the possibility of sending additional forces and assets later, if needed.