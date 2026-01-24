Court records raise doubts that ICE is detaining the 'worst of the worst' in Maine

PORTLAND: Immigration and Customs Enforcement has highlighted the detention of people whom it called some of Maine's most dangerous criminals during operations this past week, but court records paint a more complicated picture.

Federal officials say more than 100 people have been detained statewide in what ICE dubbed "Operation Catch of the Day," a reference to the fishing industry. ICE said in a statement that it was arresting the "worst of the worst," including "child abusers and hostage takers."

Court records show some were violent felons. But they also show other detainees with unresolved immigration proceedings or who were arrested but never convicted of a crime.

Immigration attorneys and local officials say similar concerns have surfaced in other cities where ICE has conducted enforcement surges and many of those targeted lacked criminal records.

One case highlighted by ICE that involves serious felony offenses and criminal convictions is that of Sudan native Dominic Ali. ICE said Ali was convicted of false imprisonment, aggravated assault, assault, obstructing justice and violating a protective order.

Court records show Ali was convicted in 2004 of violating a protective order and in 2008 of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and obstructing the reporting of a crime. In the latter case, prosecutors said he threw his girlfriend to the floor of her New Hampshire apartment, kicked her and broke her collarbone.

"His conduct amounted to nothing less than torture," Judge James Barry said in 2009 before sentencing Ali to five to 10 years in prison.

Ali was later paroled to ICE custody, and in 2013 an immigration judge ordered his removal. No further information was available from the Executive Office for Immigration Review, and it remains unclear what happened after that order.

Other cases were more nuanced, like that of Elmara Correia, an Angola native whom ICE highlighted in its public promotion of the operation, saying she was "arrested previously for endangering the welfare of a child."