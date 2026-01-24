Iran warns any attack will be treated as all-out war as US moves fleet toward region

Iran warned on Friday that it would treat any attack “as an all-out war against us” and respond with maximum force, as the United States deploys an aircraft carrier strike group and other military assets to the Middle East.

A senior Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military was on high alert for a “worst-case scenario” amid the buildup. “This time we will treat any attack, limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it, as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this,” the official told news agency Reuters.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US had an “armada” heading toward Iran but hoped military action would not be necessary. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he warned Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program. “We’re watching Iran… we have a lot of ships going that direction just in case… we have a big flotilla going in that direction,” he said. Trump also threatened Denmark over Greenland, saying: “You can say no and we will remember.”

The escalation comes amid the aftermath of a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran that began in late December. Activists say at least 5,032 people have died, though some groups estimate the toll could be higher. The pace of protests slowed last week, in part due to a communication blackout imposed by the Iranian government.