Minneapolis mayor says 'some' US immigration agents will leave city amid widespread protests

Some federal immigration agents will leave Minneapolis Tuesday, the city's mayor said, as US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory note after nationwide outrage over the killings of two American citizens.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a post on social media platform X that "some federal agents" will begin leaving the city, but did not provide specifics of how many.

"I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go," Frey added.

Frey said he spoke with Trump on Monday, adding: "The president agreed the present situation can't continue."

The White House was scrambling as video of the latest shooting went viral, prompting street protests, criticism from former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and, increasingly, from within Trump's Republican Party.

In a marked change of tone, Trump said he had sent his top border enforcer Tom Homan -- whom the president described as "tough but fair" -- to Minneapolis on Monday.

Homan "will report directly to me," Trump wrote on his TruthSocial platform.

Homan's appointment came as US media reported that controversial Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino will be leaving Minneapolis, though the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has vehemently denied he has been "relieved of his duties," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted on X.

McLaughlin added that Bovino "is a key part of the President's team and a great American."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed."