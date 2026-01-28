Texas freezes H-1B hiring: Governor Greg Abbott directs all state agencies and universities to halt visa petitions

But proponents of the program argue that it is beneficial to the state, and that any pause could worsen existing staffing shortages and hinder universities' ability to recruit talent.

"Freezing those pathways makes it harder to staff classrooms, research centers, and hospitals across our state, raising costs, straining public services, and hurting Texans in every corner of our state," Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., Democrat and chairman of Texas Mexican American Legislative Caucus, said in a written statement.

The pause in Texas, which only applies to state agencies and public universities, is scheduled to last until May 31, 2027. Abbott's order does allow exceptions if permission is granted from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott said the freeze will give lawmakers time to "establish statutory guardrails" for employment under the visa program, allow Congress to modify federal law and allow program reforms by the Trump administration to be implemented.

Currently, the public university in the state with the most H-1B visas is the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas with 228 visa holders, based on data reported by the U.S. Citizen & Immigration Services in September. The university employees more than 23,000 people, according to their website. University staff did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment on the pause.

Other institutions with H-1B visa holders include: the Texas A&M University in College Station with 214; the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston with 171; the University of Texas at Austin with 169; and Texas Tech University in Lubbock with 143.

While there is a wide range of employers who can apply for HB-1 visas — including hospitals, bands and universities — at least 60% of the H-1B visas approved since 2012 have been for computer-related jobs, according to the Pew Research Center.

Last year across the country, Amazon was by far the top recipient, with more than 10,000 visas approved, followed by Mumbai-based informational technology company Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Apple and Google. In Texas, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation — a multinational information technology company — has the most H-1B visas in the state with 3,172.