FBI raid in Georgia highlights Trump's 2020 election obsession and hints at possible future actions

DENVER: Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection in 2020. But for more than five years, he's been trying to convince Americans the opposite is true by falsely saying the election was marred by widespread fraud.

Now that he's president again, Trump is pushing the federal government to back up those bogus claims.

On Wednesday, the FBI served a search warrant at the election headquarters of Fulton County, Georgia, which includes most of Atlanta, seeking ballots from the 2020 election. That follows Trump's comments earlier this month when he suggested during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that charges related to the election were imminent.

"The man has obsessions, as do a fair number of people, but he's the only one who has the full power of the United States behind him," said Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor.

Hasen and many others noted that Trump's use of the FBI to pursue his obsession with the 2020 election is part of a pattern of the president transforming the federal government into his personal tool of vengeance.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, compared the search to the Minnesota immigration crackdown that has killed two US citizen protesters, launched by Trump as his latest blow against the state's governor, who ran against him as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024.

"From Minnesota to Georgia, on display to the whole world, is a President spiraling out of control, wielding federal law enforcement as an unaccountable instrument of personal power and revenge," Ossoff said in a statement.

It also comes as election officials across the country are starting to rev up for the 2026 midterms, where Trump is struggling to help his party maintain its control of Congress. Noting that, in 2020, Trump contemplated using the military to seize voting machines after his loss, some worry he's laying the groundwork for a similar maneuver in the fall.

"Georgia's a blueprint," said Kristin Nabers of the left-leaning group All Voting Is Local. "If they can get away with taking election materials here, what's to stop them from taking election materials or machines from some other state after they lose?"