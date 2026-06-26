Death toll from twin Venezuelan earthquakes rises to 920; 3,360 injured

CARACAS: The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela this week has climbed to 920, while at least 3,360 people have been injured, authorities said on Friday as rescue efforts intensified across the disaster-hit region.

The South American nation is grappling with the aftermath of powerful magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes that struck within less than a minute of each other late Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and leaving thousands searching for missing relatives.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez announced the latest casualty figures in a televised address, significantly higher than the previous death toll of 589. He also confirmed the deployment of military personnel to La Guaira, one of the areas worst affected by the disaster.

“Each person saved is a miracle,” said Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the country’s National Assembly.

As hopes of finding survivors fade with each passing hour, residents in several devastated communities have taken rescue efforts into their own hands, saying government assistance has been limited despite official claims of a large-scale response.

Families were seen digging through collapsed structures, some using only their hands to search for loved ones trapped beneath the rubble.

At a flattened building in La Guaira, rescue workers used sledgehammers to break apart debris and repeatedly called for "absolute silence" in an effort to hear signs of life from survivors.

Nearly two days after the quakes struck, pressure is mounting on rescue teams to locate people still trapped under collapsed buildings. Humanitarian agencies regard the first 48 to 72 hours after a disaster as critical for finding survivors alive, particularly if victims have access to food and water.

The scale of the catastrophe remains uncertain, with United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher warning that tens of thousands of people remain unaccounted for.

"We've got over 50,000 people missing, over 500 people dead, so a massive job to go through the rubble," he said.

Countries around the world have pledged assistance to Venezuela as international rescue and relief operations gather pace.

The United States said it would deploy two warships, transport aircraft and helicopters to support relief efforts, while also mobilizing $150 million in aid. Washington has additionally suspended economic sanctions on Venezuela that could have impeded rescue and recovery operations.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)