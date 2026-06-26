From protecting daughters to burying loved ones: The scars of war among survivors in Sudan

KHARTOUM: Three years of war have devastated much of Sudan. The impact has been pressed into the skin of survivors, and their memories.

Thousands of people are dead. Millions are displaced.

Associated Press journalists spent more than a week in and around the capital after the army retook Khartoum last year. It continues to fight elsewhere against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Here are some of the war's survivors and their stories. A member of the military media accompanied the AP during the visit, including during interviews. The AP retains full editorial control of its content.

Soccer dreams shattered

Omer al-Toum had dreamed of playing for Sudan's national soccer team. But everything changed in October, when an unexploded weapon went off in his house as he tried to use it to loosen a nail. He lost part of his right leg and left arm. His remaining leg was shattered.

Calm and good-natured, the 33-year-old swoons these days over his 8-month old daughter, trying to stay positive.

"When I knew that my leg had been amputated, my family expected more of a reaction from me but I didn't show them how affected I was," he said.

Now al-Toum can't bathe or get out of bed alone, and some doorways in the house aren't wide enough for his wheelchair. He wants prosthetics but must travel abroad for good ones.

He's found solace in coaching soccer, and tells young players to stay in school to keep other options alive.

"As long as you are still breathing, you are still capable of doing many things. And when God takes something away from you, he will surely compensate you with other things," he said.