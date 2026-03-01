Iran strikes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz; 15 Indians among 20 crew, four injured

MUSCAT: An Oman port and an oil tanker off its coast were attacked on Sunday, official media said, marking the first strikes on the sultanate -- which mediated US-Iran talks -- since Tehran launched a retaliation campaign.

Media reports say that oil tanker was targeted off the coast of an exclave in the UAE, with its crew evacuated and four of them injured, as Iran carried out retaliatory Gulf strikes.

Iranian state television said the oil tanker was sinking after it was struck while attempting to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident took place as Iran exchanged strikes with the US and Israel.

"The Maritime Security Centre announced that the oil tanker (SKYLIGHT), flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted 5 nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in the governorate of Musandam," the Oman News Agency said on X.

"All crew members of the tanker, consisting of 20 people, including 15 Indians and 5 Iranians, were evacuated. Initial information indicates that four members of the ship's crew sustained varying injuries," it added.

"The fate of the offending oil tanker that was struck while attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz is that it is now sinking," Iran's state TV reported, without elaborating. It carried footage showing heavy black smoke emanating from the burning tanker at sea.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a quarter of the world's seaborne oil and a fifth of all liquified natural gas.