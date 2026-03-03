Iraqi women's rights activist Yanar Mohammed shot dead in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Prizewinning Iraqi women's rights activist Yanar Mohammed was shot dead on Monday in Baghdad, her organisation said.

"At 09:00 am (0600 GMT), two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her outside her residence," the Organisation of Women's Freedom in Iraq (OWFI) announced.

Mohammed was seriously injured, "and despite being taken to the hospital and efforts to save her, she succumbed to her wounds".

OWFI urged the authorities to track down the perpetrators.