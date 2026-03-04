Spain's PM Sánchez says 'no to war' in Iran despite Trump's trade threat

MADRID: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez again criticized the US and Israel's military actions in Iran, standing firm on Wednesday against trade threats from Washington and warning that the war in the Middle East risked "playing Russian roulette" with millions of lives.

"We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone," Sánchez said in a televised address.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to end US trade with Spain because of Spain's refusal to allow the US to use joint military bases in the country in its attacks on Iran.

Sánchez has called the US and Israeli attacks on Iran an "unjustifiable" and "dangerous" military intervention.

It's not clear how Trump would cut off trade with Spain, which is a member of the European Union. The EU negotiates trade on behalf of all its 27 member states.

On Wednesday, Sánchez expressed concern that the attacks on Iran could lead to another costly military quagmire in the Middle East, similar to the past American interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"In short, the position of the government of Spain can be summarized in four words," Sánchez said. "No to the war."

The EU said Wednesday it would protect its interests and work to stabilize its trade relationship with the US, with which it struck a trade deal last year after months of economic uncertainty over Trump's tariff blitz.

"We stand in full solidarity with all member states and all its citizens and, through our common trade policy, stand ready to act if necessary to safeguard EU interests," said European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill.

After Spain denied US use of its bases, Trump on Tuesday said "we could use their base if we want," referencing the Rota and Morón installations in southern Spain that the US and Spain share, but which remain under Spanish command. "We could just fly in and use it," Trump said. "Nobody's going to tell us not to use it, but we don't have to."

Tuesday's threats from Washington were just the latest instance of the US president wielding the threat of tariffs or trade embargoes as punishment. The US Supreme Court last month struck down Trump's far-reaching global tariffs, saying emergency powers do not allow the president to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs.