INTERVIEW | We stand guard over allies, not engaged in US-Israel strikes on Iran: NATO official Berti

Still, on one side, you have the United States and Israel -- both key partners -- and on the other, your own strategic and political considerations. How do you see yourself navigating this increasingly difficult position?

So, I would say that, first let me quote Secretary General Mark Rutte. The NATO alliance is not militarily or otherwise involved in the current US-Israeli operations against Iran.

So, NATO is not involved directly. But at the same time, it's absolutely important for NATO to make sure that its deterrence and defense posture is watertight and able to prevent any threat against allies. This is exactly what happened very recently when Iran deliberately targeted a NATO ally, Turkey, and the NATO ballistic missile defense capabilities were able to successfully track and intercept the missile from Iran.

That, of course, is very serious. It is something that all allies have condemned, and they have also expressed solidarity with Turkey. We also know that our defense and deterrence is working, that our ballistic missile defense is on heightened alert to make sure that no threat is successful.

I think the point of view from the alliance is that Iran's indiscriminate attacks across the region are destabilizing and detrimental to regional and European and global security. Secretary General Mark Rutte has also commented that in the last decade, we have seen Iran being an exporter of instability in the region and beyond through support of terrorism, through its proliferation. Therefore, of course, a situation in which the Iranian regime would be militarily downgraded and not able to pose any threat would be not a negative situation from a European security point of view.

With the conflict widening due to Iranian counterattacks and several countries in the region now affected, attention is also divided with the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict. Given that Europe is deeply invested in that conflict, do you think this new escalation risks overshadowing it, or could it potentially shift pressure and attention away from Russia?

So I would say too, I think that's an excellent question.

Firstly, I would say many of Iran's indiscriminate attacks in the region are, of course, targeting, have targeted countries that have a partnership with NATO, like Israel, like the United Arab Emirates, like Qatar, and of course, Turkey is a NATO ally. We see individually, individual European allies are deploying some of their air defenses in support of these countries to strengthen these countries’ air defense posture vis-à-vis potential Iranian attacks. And that's, of course, an expression of solidarity.

So in terms of whether this overshadowing or overstretching (NATO) I would say NATO as an alliance remains focused on the territorial defense of allies in the Euro-Atlantic area, the primary mission remains to ensure that our collective defense in the Euro-Atlantic area remains strong. So it doesn't change our mission. Does this benefit Russia? I am not sure, because of course, if I look at the last few months, I can see that a number of states, including Iran, that has been very supportive of Russia's war weakened.

Iran had supplied ballistic missile technology to Russia, drone technology, the Shaheed drones, as you know. And of course, it has been a partner, I wouldn't say an ally, but it's been a partner, a supporter of Russia's war together with China and North Korea. So a weakened Iran, I don't think benefits Russia.