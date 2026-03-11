Indian students in Iran panic as flights from Armenia, Azerbaijan to Delhi, Mumbai get cancelled

NEW DELHI: The plans of a large number of the 1,000-plus Indian students stuck in Iran to leave the country by funding their own plane tickets to India via the bordering nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan have run into trouble after several flights were cancelled.

Students who had booked flight tickets from Armenia to Mumbai or New Delhi to leave by March 15 or 16 have received communication that due to unforeseen circumstances the tickets have been cancelled. The students were supposed to depart on March 11 by road to Armenia with the assistance of the Indian Embassy and leave for Indian cities by Fly Dubai airline.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Faysal Ahmed, a final year student of the Iran University of Medical Sciences, also waiting to leave Iran, told TNIE, “Some of us decided to go to India via Armenia while some through Azerbaijan. Our tickets are getting cancelled from Armenia to New Delhi and also to Mumbai. We students are in a state of panic. Should we leave our present dwelling and go to Armenia or not, we just do not know what to do.”

He added that flights from Azerbaijan to India via Azerbaijan Airlines too were getting cancelled.